Guwahati: Amidst ongoing health concerns and displacement from a gas leak at ONGC’s well no. 147 at Bhatiapar–Barichuk, in Shivsagar, Assam, the local administration has launched door-to-door health surveys for over 1,200 displaced residents, bolstering round-the-clock medical services at relief camps.

“Four teams will survey around 1,200 individuals to assess health conditions,” stated Tanzim Ahmed, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) of Gaurisagar.

He confirmed that round-the-clock medical services are being provided at relief camps, with 24/7 health coverage at the Bongaon High School camp, supplemented by ONGC’s daytime and evening services at Bhatiyapar LP School.

Ahmed reported that approximately 120-130 people visit the camps daily, with nearly 1,400 individuals treated as of June 24.

“No serious health issues have been detected so far. Most cases involve fever, cough, back pain, and diarrhoea,” he noted, indicating that while health issues are present, they are largely non-severe.

Meanwhile, ONGC’s efforts to contain the leak at well no. 147 are making headway. The corporation announced a key milestone on Wednesday: the successful removal of 42 tubing stands from the rig. This crucial step involved a 200-tonne long boom crane and a 40-tonne crane to clear the derrick, preparing for the removal of the rig base and the commencement of capping procedures.

“Once we remove the rig base, we’ll dismantle the existing Blowout Preventer (BOP) and install a capping stack, ” an ONGC statement read.

The corporation anticipates a temporary rise in gas discharge during this phase but assures that the gas is non-toxic and the discharge volume is now significantly lower, posing no risk to those living beyond a 500-metre radius.

Sources indicate that relief distribution is also ongoing. As of Wednesday, food supplies have been provided to approximately 750 residents within the 500-metre impact zone.