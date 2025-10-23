Guwahati: Assam forest and environment minister officially inaugurated the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for the 2025-26 tourist season on Thursday, marking the start of an anticipated influx of visitors to one of Northeast India’s premier wildlife destinations.

The announcement was shared via a statement on X Patowary, “Today, I had the pleasure of opening the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for the 2025–26 tourist season. With the new season, we look forward to welcoming more visitors and nature enthusiasts while reinforcing our commitment to wildlife conservation, habitat protection and sustainable eco-tourism.

Located just 40 kilometers from Guwahati in Assam’s Morigaon district, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary spans approximately 38.8 square kilometers along the Brahmaputra River floodplain.

Renowned for hosting one of the densest populations of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, the sanctuary is a critical conservation area.

Its diverse ecosystem of grasslands, wetlands, and woodlands supports a rich array of wildlife, including Asiatic buffalo, leopards, wild boars, and numerous migratory bird species, making it a hotspot for nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers.

The sanctuary’s accessibility and biodiversity have positioned it as a cornerstone of Assam’s eco-tourism initiatives.

The state government has also launched awareness campaigns to educate visitors on sustainable practices, aiming to preserve Pobitora’s ecological integrity for future generations.