Guwahati: Hundreds of people from various parts of Assam staged a protest in Guwahati on Friday against the state government’s decision to transfer tribal lands to corporate groups for development projects.

The demonstrators voiced strong opposition to the Assam government’s move to allocate 18,000 bighas of tribal land at Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district, for a Renewable Energy project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They alleged that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project, to be implemented by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), would necessitate the felling of numerous trees and cause a loss of livelihood for many tribal communities dependent on these lands.

The protests also targeted the alleged allotment of 50,000 bighas of traditional tribal land in Karbi Anglong for the construction of a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant by private industrialists.

Under the banners of the ‘Karbi Anglong Solar Power Project Affected People’s Rights Committee’ and the ‘Joint Land Struggles Committee, Assam’, protestors emphasized the potential devastation of Karbi Anglong’s forests and lands, along with the displacement of its residents, should these large-scale projects proceed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The demonstrators chanted slogans against the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, holding placards that read, “Dear CM Himanta, Our Land is not Your Playground,” “No CBG (Compressed Bio Gas) Projects,” “Himanta Biswa Sarma, Our Forests are Not for Sale,” and “Solar Power Project = Tribal Exploitation.”

They strongly opposed the alleged eviction of local inhabitants for these mega projects.

The protestors sent a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding the immediate cancellation of the projects. Specifically, they called for the revocation of the 18,000 bigha land allotment for the solar power project, warning that it would displace 24 villages and over 20,000 people.

The memorandum also demanded the cancellation of the 50,000 bighas allocated for the CBG plant, labeling the project an “environmentally genocidal plan.”

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan criticized the government’s perceived indifference to the concerns of Karbi Anglong’s residents.

He stated that government officials should have visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong but were instead in Guwahati due to a lack of attention to their grievances.

Bhuyan also commented on the relationship between the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, suggesting the CEM was not prioritizing the welfare of the people of Karbi Anglong.

Subrata Talukdar, convenor of the Joint Land Struggles Committee, Assam, stressed that the land of indigenous people should not be given to capitalists in the name of development.

He called for the protection of tribal belts and blocks, stating that similar issues had occurred in Rabha Hasong areas, BTAD, Palashbari, Mikir areas, and Kaziranga. Talukdar urged the government to provide land pattas to the indigenous people of Assam to safeguard their land rights.

Pranab Doley, advisor to the Karbi Anglong Solar Power Project Affected People’s Rights Committee, stated that protests against the project had been ongoing for over a year. He accused the government of intimidating protestors and attempting to bribe them to halt their demonstrations. Doley further alleged that the government provided false information to the ADB to secure loans for the project.

“The government has issued false documents and told the ADB that only 1,200 people will be affected, whereas in reality,y 20,000 people will be affected after eviction. The government has blatantly lied about the facts. It has taken a loan of Rs 7,000 crores to go ahead with a project that will not only affect indigenous people but also wildlife and agricultural lands,” Doley claimed.

He warned of the devastating environmental consequences of the project, affecting over 20,000 indigenous people recognized as such under United Nations principles.

“Their lives and livelihoods will be destroyed forever. We request the Asian Development Bank to immediately withdraw its funds and abide by the principles of the United Nations,” Doley stated.

During the protest, several leaders, including John Imngti Kathar, spoke out against the projects and the alleged violation of the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.