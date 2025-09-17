Meghalaya Jobs 2025 NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support-I under the Project entitled “Surveillance of Foodborne Disease Pathogens in North East- India” in 2025. NEIGRIHMS is an Autonomous Institute under the Meghalaya Registration of Societies Act (1983) established by Government of India in 1987. Rajiv Gandhi laid the Foundation Stone of NEIGRIHMS in the loving memory of Prime Minister of India Late Smt. Indira Gandhi.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

10th + Diploma in MLT + two years experiences in Microbiology

Or

Three years Graduate degree in Microbiology/MLT + one year experience in Microbiology

Desirable : Working Experience in Microbiology (Culture, Elisa, PCR)

Age Limit : 28 years (Relaxable for SC/ST/OBC/PH as per rules)

Emoluments : Rs. 19800/- per month

Also Read : Lord Vishwakarma : The Engineer & Architect of the Universe

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear Walk-In-Interview on the 30th September, 2025 in the Seminar Room, Department of Microbiology, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong from 9:30 am – 10:30 am

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may attend the Walk-In- Interview along with bio-data, original & attested copies of all educational qualifications, experience certificates and relevant testimonials along with 2 (two) recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here