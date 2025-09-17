Guwahati: Former Outer Manipur MP Lorho S. Pfoze officially joined the National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday, just a day after stepping down from the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Pfoze submitted his resignation on Monday from both the primary and active membership of the NPF.

In a letter addressed to party president Apong Pongener, he cited personal reasons for his decision to leave.

Welcoming him into the party, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K. Sangma shared a message on the social media platform X.

“Heartiest welcome to Dr. Lorho S. Pfoze, former Lok Sabha member from Outer Manipur, to the National People’s Party family,” he wrote.

“Dr. Lorho brings with him valuable experience, insight, and a strong support base from Manipur. We are confident he will be a key asset in advancing our vision of ‘One Voice, One North East.’”

Pfoze, who was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 on an NPF ticket, served on several parliamentary panels, including the Standing Committees on Coal, Mines and Steel; Social Justice and Empowerment; Health and Family Welfare; and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Before entering politics, Pfoze built his career as a practicing medical doctor.

His resignation from the NPF comes at a politically significant juncture, with ongoing talks about a potential merger between the NPF and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland.