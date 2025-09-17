Applications are invited for recruitment of various faculty positions or jobs in Delhi University in 2025.

Delhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Urdu in 2025. The University of Delhi is a premier university of the country with a venerable legacy and international acclaim for highest academic standards, diverse educational programmes, distinguished faculty, illustrious alumni, varied co-curricular activities and also modern infrastructure. Over the many years of its existence, the University is functioning with highest global standards and best practices in higher education. Its long-term commitment to nation building and unflinching adherence to universal human values are present in its motto: ‘Nishtha Dhriti Satyam.’ It came into being in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential University by the Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly, a strong commitment to excellence in teaching, research and social outreach has made the University a role-model and trend setter for other universities. The President of India is the Visitor, the Vice-President is the Chancellor and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India is the Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Urdu

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have the necessary qualification and also eligibility as per UGC/ University of Delhi norms.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 23rd September, 2025 (Tuesday). Time is at 11:00 a.m.

Venue is in the Office of the Head, Department of Urdu, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring a copy of the resume along with application on the prescribed format and also all necessary documents/certificates in self-attested as well as original formats.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here