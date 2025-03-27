Assam: PAC executes spot study visit to Dima Hasao

Haflong: The Committee on Public Accounts of the Assam Legislative Assembly, led by Acting Chairman Shri R.N. Kalita, conducted a spot study visit to Dima Hasao on Thursday.

The visit aimed to review ongoing departmental schemes under the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The review meeting took place at the Conference Hall of Circuit House in Haflong, where thirteen department heads presented updates on their respective projects.

The discussions centered around the implementation and performance of various schemes for the fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

“The Committee has stated the need for expedited completion of remaining work, particularly in the Public Works Department (PWD),” stated Acting Chairman R.N. Kalita.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He urged the Food and Civil Supplies Department to submit a report on the distribution of essential commodities such as Atta (flour) and Kerosene in the district.

During the discussions, the Committee identified key areas requiring further development, notably Tourism, Health, Education, and Agriculture.

“There is a pressing need for new schemes that can invigorate these sectors to foster sustainable growth in the region,” Kalita stated.

Kalita further stated the historic challenges faced by Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong in achieving development but expressed satisfaction with the progress made thus far.