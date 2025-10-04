Guwahati: After a gap of four years, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has welcomed back a familiar winter guest the Painted Stork (Mycteria leucocephala).

The sight of these large migratory birds gliding over the park’s wetlands is being read as a crucial marker of ecological recovery in one of Assam’s most fragile ecosystems.

“Kaziranga welcomes an old guest after 4 years. The elegant migratory Painted Storks (Mycteria leucocephala) have made a comeback to Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve’s skies, soaring once again over our wetlands — a proof that nature heals when we protect it. Another win for our conservation efforts,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday on X, posting a video of the birds.

Wildlife scientists describe the Painted Stork as an “indicator species” whose presence reflects the health of wetlands. Listed as “Near Threatened” by the IUCN, the bird’s absence from Kaziranga in recent years was linked to shrinking wetland habitats, siltation, and pollution. Officials and conservationists believe its return is tied to a series of protective measures from stricter anti-poaching patrols to wetland rejuvenation drives.

The development, however, also underscores a larger concern. Several wetlands across Assam, particularly outside protected areas, continue to be under pressure from encroachment, unregulated fishing, and climate change. Conservationists warn that without systemic protection, the recovery of species like the Painted Stork may remain fragile.

For now, the return of the Painted Storks is being celebrated as both a conservation milestone for Kaziranga and a reminder of what sustained protection can achieve in Assam’s vulnerable floodplain ecosystem.