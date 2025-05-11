Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to dominate the ongoing Assam Panchayat election vote count, registering significant wins across several districts, including Golaghat, Majuli, and Aahotguri. The early results reflect the party’s firm grip at the grassroots level.

In Golaghat, BJP candidates have surged ahead in four Zila Parishad Constituencies under the main Golaghat segment, Tarani, Ratanpur, Watting, and Athkheliya.

The party has also maintained a clear lead in the Khumtai segment, where its candidates are ahead in Morangi, Nambor, Khumtai, and Mishamara constituencies.

At the Anchalik Panchayat level, BJP’s Anjali Thengal emerged victorious in Chaodang Pathar, Ujjwal Saikia won in Ratanpur, and Manmayuri Gogoi secured the seat in Pulibor. Similarly, Sushanta Bora triumphed in Athkheliya, Biren Orang in Nambor, and Sangeeta Phukan in Kachupathar.

In contrast, AGP’s Rukmoni Rajk Patar claimed the win in Kanthalbari Anchalik Panchayat, marking a rare non-BJP success in the area.

In Aahotguri Panchayat, the BJP delivered a clean sweep by capturing all ten ward member seats.

Candidates including Shilpa Kutum Pegu, Rashmi Pathori, Sonamai Saruh Pegu, Runu Ojah Hazarika, Anil Saikia, Satya Das, Janmoni Dalel, Pranjal Bora, Rajiv Dalel, and Prameswar Pegu secured decisive victories, reflecting overwhelming local support.

The trend continued in Majuli’s Rawanapar Gaon Panchayat, where BJP again took all ten ward member positions.

Mamu Bora, Minu Baruah, Babul Das, Sumi Das, Mitali Das, Nitu Bharali Bora, Nijora Tai Payun, Diganta Kutum, Anamika Saikia, and Siddheswar Saikia were all elected, reinforcing the party’s dominance in the region.

Meanwhile, in the Khawang Gaon Panchayat of Dibrugarh, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is making noticeable gains. So far, more than six AJP-supported candidates have secured victories, and several others are leading as the count progresses.

While BJP continues to lead in many constituencies, AJP’s performance indicates growing competition in certain pockets of the state.

These developments highlight the BJP’s deep-rooted organizational strength in Assam’s rural landscape, even as opposition forces like AJP begin to register their presence in select regions.