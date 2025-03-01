Guwahati: A full-grown leopard was caught on CCTV footage at Dibrugarh Address Hotel in Dibrugarh, Assam, on Saturday morning.

The video shows the leopard emerging from the hotel and jumping over the wall of a nearby house, causing panic in the area.

Following reports of the leopard’s presence in Jibon Phukan Nagar, the forest department launched a search operation to capture and rescue the animal.

Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B.V. Sandeep confirmed that a team of forest personnel and a tranquilizer team had reached the spot. However, darkness made it challenging to tranquilize the leopard.

“The leopard likely wandered in from a nearby tea garden in search of food,” Sandeep said. Environmentalists believe shrinking forest cover and food scarcity are driving leopards into human settlements, increasing human-wildlife conflict.

