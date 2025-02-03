Guwahati: A recent survey at Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has revealed a 50 per cent increase in the population of water birds, with a total of 10,933 birds from 56 species recorded.

Forest officials said the Asian Water Bird Census found that the sanctuary’s wetlands, particularly the Tamuliduva wetland, support an impressive array of water bird species.

The census, conducted on January 18, involved 12 enumeration teams comprising 22 experts, including ornithologist Anuwaruddin Choudhary.

The survey revealed that 80 per cent of the water birds recorded were migratory visitors, while 20 per cent were resident birds.

The findings were made public on World Wetland Day, celebrated at Pobitora with the theme “Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future.”

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, established in 1998, is renowned for its exceptional biodiversity, including the world’s highest density of one-horned rhinoceros.

The sanctuary is home to 107 Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros, as well as other wildlife such as leopards, deer, and over 375 species of birds.