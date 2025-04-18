Guwahati: Dibrugarh police in Assam recently busted an IPL betting racket and arrested two individuals involved in the illegal activity.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anil Kabri and Deepak Sahu, both residents of Dibrugarh. They were apprehended from the Seujpur area under the Gabrupathar police outpost.

Confirming the arrests, Dibrugarh SP Rakesh Reddy stated, “We have arrested two individuals in connection with the IPL betting racket and seized their mobile phones and one vehicle from their possession.”

He further mentioned that the investigation is ongoing and that the duo was operating the IPL betting racket in a coordinated manner.

A vehicle with registration number AS 23AE7789 was also seized from the suspects. Sources revealed that IPL betting has been running in Dibrugarh in a well-organized manner.

It was noted that during the evening hours, several hotels and bars in the area were crowded with young people.

According to a police source, middlemen were enticing youngsters with the lure of money to participate in IPL betting, with some individuals who had no knowledge of cricket being drawn into the activity.