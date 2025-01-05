Dibrugarh: An Assam police constable lost his life in Dibrugarh on Sunday after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Constable Madhab Chutia, who was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to the Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The incident occurred while Constable Chutia was cleaning his service AK-74 rifle at his residence, said a Dibrugarh police official.

He accidentally pulled the trigger, and the bullet struck him in the chest. The bullet continued its trajectory, ultimately impacting a television set within the house, the official said.

Constable Chutia was immediately rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for emergency medical treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

