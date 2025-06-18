Guwahati: A police personnel was found dead within the premises of Mererchar Police Station in Bongaigaon district of Assam, early Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Budheshwar Roy, who was on active duty at the station. His body was discovered hanging inside the station compound by local residents, triggering shock and concern in the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, initial reports suggest that Roy may have died by suicide during the early hours of the day.

Senior police officials have arrived at the scene, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death and to rule out any possibility of foul play.

A post-mortem will be conducted to aid the inquiry and provide further clarity on the case.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!