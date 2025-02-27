Guwahati: A speeding Swift car ran over a police officer’s scooter, killing him in a tragic road accident in Guwahati’s Lalmati area of Assam.

Birinchi Kumar Das, the Officer-In-Charge of Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari, Assam lost his life in the accident. He was on a month-long leave at the time.

According to sources, the Swift car, with registration number AS 01AY 9101, was speeding when the driver lost control. The car crashed into the road divider before hitting Das’s scooter with tremendous impact.

The impact shattered the scooter, and Das reportedly died on the spot from his injuries.

The driver of the Swift fled the scene, leaving behind the damaged vehicle. Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred while Das attempted to cross the national highway.

Residents have voiced concerns about the rising number of accidents at this location, particularly at night, blaming poor visibility and reckless driving.