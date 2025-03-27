Assam Police rearrest journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumder in second case

Guwahati: Assam Police on Thursday, re-arrested Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumder, following a second case registered at Panbazar Police Station.

Police took the journalist into custody again while still lodged in jail, the sources said.

According to sources, the authority registered the second case based on a complaint from D Saikia, Managing Director of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. The case, registered as No. 111/25, falls under sections 329, 324(4), 351(2), 309(4), and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR D Saikia stated that on 25th March 2025, at approximately 12:30 P.M., the accused person (Dilwar Hussain) unlawfully entered the first floor of the Head Office of The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., Panbazar, where he attempted to steal valuable bank documents, the sources added.

The Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Guwahati has already granted bail to senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumder on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the Panbazar police detained Mazumder, a reporter with The Cross Current, amid allegations related to his coverage of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank corruption scam.

The police summoned the journalist on Tuesday to the Panbazar police station after the journalist interviewed the bank’s Managing Director, Dambaru Saikia, during a protest organized by the Jatiya Yuva Shakti group.

Despite the plea for five days’ remand in police custody, the police failed to present substantial evidence to support the charges, and the court deemed the prosecution’s arguments inadequate.

Subsequently, the Chief Judicial Magistrate granted bail to Mazumder, in Case No. 110/25, filed under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).

The case reportedly stemmed from an FIR lodged by Sishupal Boro, a permanent security guard at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., at the Panbazar Police Station, though specifics remained unclear.