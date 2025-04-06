Haflong: Assam police on Friday rescued an abducted truck driver and arrested three miscreants included in the crime, said an official on Sunday.

The official said that Maibang Police Station carried out the operation following a police complaint filed by the owner of the truck Arun Kumar Sah at Maibang Police Station on Wednesday.

During the operation, police rescued the driver, from the Subash Nagar area in Maibang town of Assam, and arrested three miscreants involved in the abduction, the official said.

The official asserted that the miscreants abducted the driver Aldrinton Mylliem, a resident of 45 Kul village at East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya, along NH 27 near Longkhor village under Maibang police station on March 31.

Arun Kumar Shah in his complaint stated that he tried to contact Mylliem on Tuesday but found his phone switched off.

“An unknown person received the call and introduced himself as a member of the extremist group ‘DIMASA NATIONAL ARMY’ and also demanded a sum of Rs. 10 Lakhs for the safe release of the driver. The person warned to kill the driver and burnt down the vehicle if disobeyed their instruction,” Arun stated.

Dima Hasao Addl. SP (Crime) stated to the reporters that the authorities had initiated an investigation and launched a probe to find out the persons involved in the case.

He also said that the police team also recovered a few weapons, but refused to divulge the details due to the ongoing investigation.