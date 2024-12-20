Dibrugarh: A wild elephant died after coming into contact with a 11,000-volt high-tension power line at Madhupur Paroliguri in Assam‘s Dibrugarh district, on Thursday night.

The incident highlights the severe negligence of the Assam power department, which has repeatedly failed to address the hazardous situation posed by the precariously suspended power line.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The power line, which has been precariously suspended over paddy fields for over two years, poses a significant threat to both humans and wildlife. Despite numerous complaints from local residents, the Power department officials has failed to take corrective measures to address the issue,” said a local.

The exposed power line has not only hindered agricultural activities in the area but has also proven fatal for this innocent elephant, he said.

Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) BV Sandeep confirmed the incident, stating that the elephant was electrocuted in a forest village.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“A wild elephant died due to electrocution at Madhupur Parolinguri, a forest village. A herd of wild elephants was passing through the area, which is part of the forest,” he said.

The DFO expressed concerns over the activation of high-power lines in an area known for elephant movement, questioning the oversight and negligence that led to this tragic outcome.

He further questioned the activation of high-power lines in an elephant movement zone, raising serious doubts about the department’s decision-making process.

“We have conducted an autopsy and buried the elephant in the presence of local residents. It is unacceptable that such a tragic incident could occur due to sheer negligence,” he added.

Local residents and environmental activists have demanded strict action against the responsible officials and immediate rectification of the hazardous power line.

They have also called for increased vigilance to prevent similar incidents in the future.