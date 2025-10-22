Digboi: The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) announced the formation of its new committee for the Digboi Assembly Youth Congress, signaling a renewed focus on youth engagement and grassroots leadership in the region.

APYC In-charge Mitendra Darshan Singh, Rakesh Meena, and APYC President Zubair Anam approved the appointments.

Pulikanta Moran, a well-known and respected youth leader in Digboi, leads this new committee. People widely recognize Moran’s leadership for his down-to-earth approach, philanthropic initiatives, and unwavering commitment to community welfare.

Party workers and the public alike have warmly welcomed his appointment, marking a milestone in local youth politics.

“His dedication and sincerity have finally been rewarded by the party high command, which has filled our hearts with pride,” said Bishnu Chetry, a senior Congress party worker.

He added, “With Mr. Moran in the lead, Congress is poised to gain significant influence among the youth, especially at a time when the BJP’s youth wing faces growing disappointment due to discrimination and internal conflicts.”

The newly constituted committee for the Digboi Youth Congress includes Vice Presidents Shekharjeet Bhuiya, Angela Rajbongshi, Simanta Das, and Anish Akhtar Khan (Admin), while the General Secretaries are Mousum Gogoi, Junali Borah, Tamizur Rahman, Parikshit Bora, Faizal Uddin, and Sibaj Tanti. Secretaries include Amit Sagar, Bisu Das, Pranab Moran, Padum Kahar, Suresh Lama, and Ranjit Singh.

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress also expressed confidence that Pulikanta Moran’s leadership will help the Digboi Youth Congress mobilize young voters, strengthen party outreach, and lead social initiatives across the constituency.

The party hopes this revitalized team will play a decisive role in shaping youth political engagement in Digboi.

Combining experience, sincerity, and vision, Pulikanta Moran’s presidency is hailing as a transformative step for the Congress in Digboi, inspiring a new generation of young leaders committed to public service and political integrity.