Guwahati: Eight illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were pushed back across the border from Assam’s South Salmara district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

The move is part of the state’s intensified efforts to curb illegal infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Stern action against illegal infiltration continues ?



Last night, @SSalmaraPolice pushed back 8 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators back to Bangladesh.@assampolice maintains a strict vigil to thwart all these attempts at illegally entering India. pic.twitter.com/LFBOFC8ZZp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2025

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma stated, “Stern action against illegal infiltration continues. Last night, @SSalmaraPolice pushed back 8 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to Bangladesh. @assampolice maintains a strict vigil to thwart all these attempts at illegally entering India.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that Assam Police are maintaining a high level of surveillance along the international border to prevent illegal entry. The operation is part of a broader, statewide crackdown targeting undocumented immigrants, especially Bangladeshi nationals residing in Assam without valid documents.

According to official figures, approximately 350 illegal infiltrators have been deported to Bangladesh over the past few months as part of this sustained campaign.