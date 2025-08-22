Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Assam rescued 16 runaway minors between August 16 and 22, bringing the total number of children rescued this year to 843.

According to an official statement, the RPF also prevented 89 children and women from becoming victims of human trafficking since January and apprehended nine alleged traffickers. After each rescue, the RPF coordinated rehabilitation efforts by handing over minors to Child Line, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), guardians, or the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The week-long operations covered various stations across multiple states within NFR’s jurisdiction. On August 16, RPF personnel rescued two children during escort duties and handed them over to Child Line offices in Assam’s Bongaigaon and Chirang. They also rescued a minor boy in Dibrugarh. On August 17, RPF personnel in Nagaland’s Dimapur located and safely handed over another runaway boy.

On August 18, the RPF rescued five runaway minors from Katihar, Purnea, Kokrajhar, and Alipurduar stations. The following day, personnel rescued seven more minors from stations in Guwahati, Kamakhya, Dibrugarh, Jalalgarh, and Alipurduar.

Officials attributed the successful operations to regular patrolling, close observation of suspicious activity, and cooperation with local police and NGOs. “Our efforts remain consistent, and our focus on protecting vulnerable passengers continues,” an RPF spokesperson said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Child rights activists acknowledged the RPF’s efforts but noted that trafficking networks remain active in the Northeast. They emphasized the need for stronger rehabilitation and reintegration programs to prevent re-trafficking.

With 843 rescues in the first eight months of 2025, the RPF under NFR continues to address child protection issues across railway zones. The rising numbers reflect both the ongoing challenge of trafficking and the importance of coordinated prevention and rescue operations.