Guwahati: A youth missing for nearly five days was recovered dead from a pond in Rangia of Kamrup, Assam on Monday.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Dharmendra Nath was allegedly assaulted by a group of twelve men at a picnic site.

The police had arrested two suspects in the case earlier.

The two identified as Himangshu Kakati and Amulya Lahkar were apprehended on Sunday based on allegations filed by Nath’s family.

However, the two did not speak much in the day but the police found some vital clues about a brawl that allegedly took place at the picnic over some dispute.

Nath who was with friends was assaulted by at least 12 men.

While some manage to escape the incident, Nath was reportedly left behind.

Later he was reportedly missing by his family and after five days he was found dead in a pond.

The has been alleged that he was beaten and thrown into the pond where he may have died.

The police have recovered the body and have begun an investigation.