Guwahati: A fisherman caught a rare fish in the Bahini River within the Guwahati city‘s Basistha area on Monday, officials said.

The fish was identified as a crocodile catfish ( Bagarius suchus), a species of sisorid catfish native to Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, where it occurs in the Mekong and Chao Phraya river basins.

This species reaches a maximum length of 70 centimeters (28 inches) SL (standard length).

The discovery of the crocodile catfish has sparked concerns about potential ecological damage. This predatory species, known to feed on smaller fish and larvae, poses a significant threat to the river’s native fish populations and overall biodiversity.

Experts warn that the crocodile catfish could disrupt the natural balance of the aquatic ecosystem, potentially leading to long-term consequences for the area’s biodiversity.

The State Fishery Department has collected samples for analysis to assess the extent of the impact and determine the best course of action.

It is not yet known how the fish entered the rivers in Guwahati. It is suspected that the fish entered Assam from Bangladesh.

An Assam fishery department official said that Bangladesh recently imported the fish. “So it might have come from Bangladesh,” he said.