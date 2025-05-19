Imphal: Drivers and transporters from Assam and other parts of India have raised serious concerns about alleged harassment and illegal tax collection by police and enforcement personnel on the NH-102 highway, particularly along the Sekmai–Imphal stretch in Manipur.

Essential commodities are routinely transported to Imphal from various states including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal.

However, non-local drivers report that they are being stopped at multiple points along the 20-kilometer Sekmai–Imphal stretch by police, traffic, and motor vehicle officials despite having all necessary documents in order.

According to the drivers, officials often demand bribes ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500. If drivers refuse to pay, they are reportedly slapped with hefty challans, sometimes up to Rs 5,000, with no clear explanation.

These complaints have intensified following the recent removal of drivers’ union offices at Sekmai and Mantripukhri by police, leaving non-local drivers more vulnerable. Many also claim to be mocked for not understanding the local Manipuri language.

Frustrated by the ongoing exploitation, drivers have appealed to the authorities for urgent intervention. They have warned that if the harassment continues, they may halt the supply of goods to Manipur, which could impact the availability of essential commodities in the region.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police, in a statement, claimed that secure movement of 372 vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-102 was ensured on Sunday.

They also stated that strict security measures have been implemented in vulnerable areas and that convoy protection is being provided along sensitive stretches to guarantee the safe passage of goods.