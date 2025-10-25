Digboi: A rare White-Cheeked Partridge, a species listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List, was rescued on Saturday from the Lakhipathar Reserve Forest area, close to the Dehing Patkai National Park in Upper Assam.

The bird was spotted at the residence of Bhavesh Phukan, a local resident of Kaphuwa in Digboi. Following a tip-off from Kamol Gogoi, a concerned Lakhipathar villager, local environmental workers immediately mobilized to secure the bird’s safety.

Wildlife activist and eco-tourism promoter Kalpa J. Sonowal was contacted for species identification and coordinated the rescue effort. The White-Cheeked Partridge was later handed over to the Forest Department and subsequently released back into its natural habitat under the supervision of forest officials.

“The White-Cheeked Partridge is known to inhabit dense forest regions and is rarely sighted in open or human-influenced areas,” said Sonowal. “Its rescue highlights the importance of local vigilance and awareness in biodiversity protection.”

The species, Arborophila atrogularis, is found across parts of Northeast India, northern Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Its population has been declining due to rapid habitat degradation, and conservationists warn that continued loss of forest cover could push the bird closer to the endangered category.

Locals described the incident as a small yet significant victory in their 13-year-long conservation effort to protect the Dehing Patkai landscape, often referred to as the ‘Amazon of the East’.

“The community’s alertness made the difference today,” said one of the rescuers. “This rescue is a sign that awareness is spreading.”