Guwahati: Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized a substantial drug haul from a passenger traveling aboard the Silchar – Secunderabad Express at Guwahati Railway Station early Friday morning.

According to reports, the operation, launched at 6.40am when the train arrived at platform number 4, led to the detention of a suspected individual traveling without a valid ticket in Coach No. NF GS-191127.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon inspection, 1.5 kg of Yaba tablets wrapped in seven plastic packets were recovered, worth around Rs 6.45 crore.

The arrested individual, Rasid Hoque, a 22-year-old from Phalimari, Dinhata, Cooch Behar in West Bengal, was traveling from Badarpur to New Cooch Behar.

The seized drugs were handed over to the NCB for further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Hoque has been taken into NCB custody for further interrogation and legal proceedings.