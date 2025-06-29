Tura: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old boy from Assam has died at Rongkuchi Falls in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district after falling into the water while attempting to take a selfie.

The incident occurred around 4:45 PM on Friday when Amzad Ali, from Nepalgaon village in Chirang district, lost his balance near the edge of the waterfall and plunged into the strong currents below.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, a team from Jengjal Police Station swiftly responded, initiating search and rescue operations.

Unfortunately, their efforts concluded tragically around 6:45 PM when the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team recovered Ali’s body from the Rongkuchi River.

His body has been shifted to the Tura Civil Hospital morgue for necessary formalities.

