Guwahati: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that two additional judges of the Gauhati High Court in Assam be elevated to permanent judges.

The recommended judges are Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita.

As of January 1, 2025, the Gauhati High Court is functioning with 24 judges.

However, the sanctioned strength of the Gauhati HC is 30, leaving six positions vacant.

This development is expected to help bridge the gap and strengthen the judiciary in the region.

The proposal for the appointment of the additional judges as permanent judges was passed as January 7, 2025.