Guwahati: Lucknow University assistant professor Madri Kakoti, known online as Dr Medusa, is facing sedition charges following a social media post regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Madri Kakoti hails from Central Assam’s Nagaon district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The FIR, registered at Hasanganj police station, comes just a day after similar charges were filed against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore for her online commentary on the same incident.

The complaint against Dr Kakoti was lodged by ABVP leader Jatin Shukla, who alleged that her posts on X (formerly Twitter) repeatedly targeted India’s unity and sovereignty.

Shukla’s complaint further claimed that some of her remarks, including the phrase “saffron terrorists,” were being circulated by Pakistani media, exacerbating public outrage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In her post, Kakoti, recognized for her satirical critiques of government and society, drew parallels between religious profiling preceding killings and other forms of alleged religious discrimination, such as lynching, job dismissals, denial of housing, and demolition of homes.

Kakoti, daughter of noted Assamese short story writer Sivananda Kakokti, frequently uses her online persona to deliver sharp political commentary and satire, saw her recent statements trigger protests among Lucknow University students.

While her post appeared intended as a broader critique of religious discrimination, it quickly became the focal point of demonstrations by student groups demanding action from the university.

Following the controversy, Lucknow University issued Dr Kakoti a show-cause notice, requiring a written explanation within five days and warning of potential disciplinary measures. ABVP-led protests on campus involved sloganeering and the submission of a memorandum to the vice-chancellor, urging strict action against the professor.

Kakoti, who has a significant following of 150,000 on X, defended her statement, asserting, “What I said is a fact and 100% correct. There is nothing wrong in this statement. It is a general one, listing crimes which fall within the definition of causing ‘terror’. I can’t really take any responsibility for someone thinking it is about them.”

Police have registered the case against Kakoti under sections related to sedition, promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, disturbing public peace, and relevant sections of the IT Act. The investigation is currently underway amidst growing debate regarding freedom of expression and the limits of dissent in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy.

Professor Clarifies Remarks as Campus Remains Divided

A day after being booked for her contentious remarks concerning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Madri Kakoti posted a clarification on social media on Tuesday. She stated that her words had been “misinterpreted,” even as student opinions on campus remained divided regarding the action taken against her.

Kakoti faces charges under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly propagating religious hatred, promoting enmity between different groups, making and publishing false statements, uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings, and endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of the country.

In her clarification on X, Kakoti affirmed her allegiance to the country, stating, “In reference to the videos and post questioning the government on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I would like to offer this clarification – the word terrorist is only used for terrorists supported and sponsored by Pakistan, who carried out the brutal killing of Indians in Pahalgam by asking their religion. All these terrorists and such Pakistan-backed attacks cannot be condemned enough. In such a difficult situation, for the identity and integrity of India, it is most important for all of us to remain united.”

While some student organizations expressed solidarity with Kakoti, students associated with the ABVP staged counter-protests against those supporting her.

In her initial post following the Pahalgam attack, Kakoti had written on X: “If killing people after asking their religion is terrorism, then, lynching, laying them off, not providing home and bulldozing their houses in the name of religion is also terrorism. Identify the real terrorist.”

University Officials and Others Voice Concerns

Ajay Kumar Arya, the general secretary of the Lucknow University Athletics Association and a professor in the geology department, urged the vice-chancellor to accept his resignation.

In his letter, Arya stated, “It is self-evident that the show-cause notice issued to the teacher is a blow to the freedom of expression of ideas, due to which the teachers’ community is hurt and disappointed. I feel uncomfortable working as general secretary of the Sports Council in such a repressive environment. I want to resign from the post.”

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, who also faces similar charges, commented, “We questioned terrorist activities, but on the contrary, I was targeted. I received threats and abuses all over social media. We are not allowed to speak, which seems like a threat to democracy and freedom of expression. When our questions were about fighting terrorism, several people began targeting and fighting with us.”

NSUI national convenor Vishal Singh asserted, “This attack is not only on Kakoti, but on every voice that questions the power. The university should be a centre of open thinking. The action against her is a violation of fundamental rights.”

Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (UP) vice president Kanchi Singh emphasized, “Every student must understand that if we remain silent today, then tomorrow all our voices will be crushed.”

Former Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor Rooprekha Verma announced that civil society members would submit a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police on Wednesday regarding the FIRs.

“We demand that the FIRs against Madri Kakoti and Neha Singh Rathore be withdrawn immediately. Constitutional limits should be followed to protect freedom of expression. We also appeal to artists, intellectuals, civil organizations and common citizens to raise their voice against injustice and unite to protect democratic values,” she stated.