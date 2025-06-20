Guwahati: Social worker and organ donor Anjan Lal Choudhury, 81, passed away while on duty at Bhabendra Alay, Beltola, in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday.

Born on July 26, 1943, in Barpeta, Choudhury was the son of Prasanna Lal Choudhury, former President of Asam Sahitya Sabha, and Punyaprabha Choudhury. He graduated from Arya Vidyapith College.

Anjan Lal Choudhury began his professional journey as a teacher at Hajo Higher Secondary School. After training at the Toklai Tea Research Centre, he entered the tea industry, eventually becoming a Director and Administrative Officer.

He also had a brief stint at the Jogighopa Paper Mill and retired from the central office of Baruanagar Tea Company in Sivasagar.

Even after retirement, he continued to serve the community through roles at Lunar Diagnostic Centre in Guwahati before joining Bhabendra Alay.

He was a disciple of renowned flutist Sundar Bordoloi and contributed to the enrichment of Assamese culture through music and literary pursuits.

In a final act of generosity, he donated his organs for the service of humanity.

Choudhury is survived by his wife, Madhuri Kalita Choudhury; daughter, Angana Choudhury; grandson, Agnibh; and son-in-law, Dipankar Goswami. His passing is felt by his extended family and many well-wishers.