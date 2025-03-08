Assam: State itself is a market of business, says the Speaker

Guwahati: Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Saturday stated that Assam plays a major role in the development of the country as the state itself is a market of business.

He was speaking at the North East Business Conclave 2.0 organized by Business Northeast news website in Guwahati.

He said, “Assam has abundant highly qualified educated youths. However, the state government cannot provide vast seats for the youths in government jobs. Assessing this issue, educated youths of the state must try to evolve their way to empower themselves.”

Speaker Daimary said in the recently organised Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit, several industrialists and businessmen of the country had expressed their desire to invest an amount worth more than rs 5,00,000 crores in the state.

Entrepreneurs of the state must have the willingness and the idea to work with this industrialist, he added.

Daimary said Assam will become a hub of business, if the entrepreneurs of the state work together with the great industrialists of the country.

“Investors are ready to invest a huge amount of money in the state. But if we do not participate or lend a hand to the investors, the deal is of no use,” said the speaker

“If we develop an industrial link with all these countries, we can bring the state and the country to the peak of development,” he said.

In the event, Speaker Daimary, along with the Industries & Commerce minister Bimal Bora launched BNE magazine.