Shillong: The Meghalaya government has cancelled its request for proposal (RFP) for the re-development, operation, and maintenance of the Orchid Lake Resort at Umiam Lake into a 5-star luxury property.

According to a notice issued by the Tourism Department, the decision was taken due to material changes in project parameters, including a revision in land extent and the addition of another project location.

The department said a fresh procurement process will be initiated for the revised project scope, with a new RFP to be announced separately.

In a separate development, the Directorate of Tourism has invited expressions of interest from individuals, communities, or clans for the purchase or lease of at least 10 acres of land in Sohra for tourism development projects.