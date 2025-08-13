Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Nagaland University Kohima in 2025.

Nagaland University Kohima is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 01 (one) Guest Faculty in the Department of Psychology in 2025. Nagaland University is a Central University which came into being in the state of Nagaland under an Act of Parliament under the Government of India in 1989. The headquarter is at Lumami, Zunheboto. The other campuses are spread across the state . These campuses are at Kohima, and Medziphema. The Kohima campus is spread over 240 acres and is at Meriema, which is around 10 kms from the city center. Kohima campus houses 16 departments and 2 centres. It altogether caters to around 300 Under-Grad, 1000 Post-Grad and Doctorols students, and Research Scholars.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Psychology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : The qualification for Guest Faculty shall be the same altogether as those prescribed for regular Assistant Professor of Universities as per UGC Regulations 2018.

Salary : Rs.1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month for Ph. D holders and Rs.1000/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 25,000/- p.m. for those without Ph.D.

How to apply :

Candidates should e-mail duly scanned and also self-attested copies of their certificates

and mark sheets from HSLC onwards in support of their educational qualifications to the

email [email protected]

They should send it on or before 22.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here