Guwahati: Tripura Power Generation Ltd (TPGL) has signed a contract with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) to establish a 120 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) unit at the Rokhia power plant in Sepahijala district, officials said on Wednesday.

The project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aims to boost electricity generation without increasing fuel gas consumption, using environmentally friendly technology to provide affordable power to consumers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

TPGL Managing Director Biswajit Basu said MEIL was selected as the lowest bidder through a global e-tender process, quoting Rs 1,119.30 crore. The agreement covers the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the project.

The new plant will include two gas turbines, two heat recovery steam generators, and one steam turbine. A delegation from MEIL and Siemens recently inspected the site along with TPGL officials. Siemens representatives assured that the heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) would be crucial in meeting both base and peak load demands in the state.

Basu noted that once operational, the Rokhia CCGT plant will significantly advance Tripura’s goal of self-reliance in power generation and mark a milestone in India’s power technology sector.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!