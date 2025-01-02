Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a major modernization project at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 362.04 crore, aims to enhance the zoo’s facilities for both animals and visitors, transforming it into a modern and state-of-the-art center.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the zoo’s significance as the only zoological and botanical center in the entire Northeast, serving as a crucial conservation hub for the region’s rich biodiversity.

Established in 1957, the zoo houses a diverse range of flora and fauna.

Recalling his childhood memories of visiting the zoo, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his commitment to modernizing the facility upon assuming office.

He emphasized that the Rs 362.04 crore investment would significantly enhance the zoo’s appeal and contribute to wildlife conservation efforts.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma announced plans for two additional zoos in Dibrugarh and Silchar, both to be developed as open zoos. The state government has allocated Rs 259 crore and Rs 214 crore for these projects, respectively.

He also revealed plans for the establishment of the Institute of Wildlife and Health for wild animals at Chabua.

Addressing the issue of poaching, Chief Minister Sarma stated that while poaching incidents have significantly decreased in the state, the government has entrusted a Special Task Force of the Assam Police with the responsibility of combating poaching cases involving elephants and tigers.

He also highlighted the state government’s success in reclaiming 74,115 bighas of forest land from encroachment, which has contributed to an increase in animal populations and effectively curbed poaching activities.

At the event, Chief Minister Sarma released a report on ‘Elephant Population Estimation in Assam,’ which revealed an estimated elephant population of 5,828 in the state.

He emphasized that this positive figure reflects the state’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

State Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, MP Guwahati Bijulee Kalita Medhi, and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.