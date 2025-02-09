Assam: Student dies by suicide after 'assault' by principal in Dhemaji

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a Class IX student from Kadam, North Lakhimpur, took her life on February 5, allegedly due to abetment by her school principal in Dhemaji.

Sonmoni Bhuyan, a student at Little Flower English School, Joyrampur, was reportedly beaten severely by Principal Palash Koch on February 1 after she asked boys in the hostel to stop making noise.

Following the assault, she suffered deep injuries and was first taken to a local pharmacy before being shifted to a hospital in Gogamukh. Her guardian, Bhagyawati Bhuyan, later took her home to Kadam.

On February 4, Principal Koch visited Sonmoni at her residence. Shortly after, the distressed girl died by suicide the next day. Her guardian filed an FIR at Bogeenadi Police Station, accusing the principal of physical assault and mental harassment leading to her death.

According to Bhagyawati Bhuyan, the principal admitted to his actions in a WhatsApp chat. However, he has been absconding since the FIR was filed, and police are still searching for him.

The incident has sparked outrage in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, raising serious concerns about student safety in private residential schools.