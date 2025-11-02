arGuwahati: As legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale continues to draw packed audiences across Assam, a group of young admirers in Tinsukia has transformed their grief into a call for justice.

The emotional wave surrounding the film reached a new height on October 31, when six Class XII students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Laipuli , Kokul, Samrat, Nirman, Harshjyoti, Aryaman, and Kaushik staged a peaceful demonstration outside ATC Mall, Tinsukia, after watching the film. Holding placards reading “Justice Must Prevail” and “#JusticeForZubeenGarg,” the students demanded a transparent probe into the unclear death of the beloved singer in Singapore earlier this year.

“We grew up listening to his songs. Watching his last film was heartbreaking . we just want the truth to come out,” said one of the students. Their spontaneous protest drew attention from onlookers and social media alike, adding a poignant dimension to the already emotional release of the film.

Meanwhile, Roi Roi Binale released on October 31 has turned into more than just a cinematic event.

In Doomdooma’s New Aurora Cinema Hall, the film is being screened four times daily, each show playing to full houses.

The opening show began with tributes from various local organizations, followed by moments of silence in Garg’s memory.

Across Tinsukia, people offered flowers to Garg’s portrait as screenings began with similar scenes of tribute.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi also joined local Congress members to watch the film in Tinsukia, further reflecting the widespread admiration for the late icon.

For thousands of fans, Roi Roi Binale has become a cinematic farewell a celebration of Zubeen Garg’s artistry and a collective expression of loss.

But the students of Tinsukia are also making a renewed plea — demanding justice for the man who gave Assam its voice.

The legendary singer Zubeen Garg was died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 in an unclear circumstances while swimming in the sea.

He was only 52 years old.