Dibrugarh: Sumi Borah, a well-known actor and choreographer from Assam, was released from Dibrugarh Central Jail on Thursday evening after securing bail in all three cases linked to a multi-crore online trading scam.

Borah had been in judicial custody since her arrest by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on September 12, 2024.

She walked out of jail around 7:10 pm, dressed in black and avoiding media questions. Her release followed the completion of bail formalities after the Gauhati High Court granted her bail on May 21 in the Barbaruah police station case (Case No. 85/24).

She had previously received bail in cases registered at Dibrugarh (Case No. 352/24) and Duliajan (Case No. 198/24) police stations in April.

The three cases were filed by duped investors, who were lured into a fraudulent online trading scheme that promised 100% returns in just 60 days. The operation, allegedly led by 22-year-old Bishal Phukan considered the mastermind along with Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Authorities have dubbed it Assam’s largest financial scam.

According to investigators, the accused diverted investors’ money into shell companies while spending lavishly on luxury cars, five-star hotels, and designer jewelry. Sumi Borah and her husband played key roles in drawing investors, using their public image and social media presence to build trust and credibility.

Earlier, both Bishal Phukan and Tarkik Borah were granted bail on May 3 after spending eight months in jail. Phukan was released from Dibrugarh Central Jail, while Tarkik Borah walked out of Guwahati Central Jail the same day.