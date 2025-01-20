Guwahati: A suspected poacher was killed after being shot at by forest guards at the Nameri National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur.

As per sources, the suspect who is yet to be identified had illegally entered the park on Sunday night with the aim of killing deer.

The forest guards during patrolling traced the movement of the suspect.

He was pursued by the guards but as the suspected poacher attempted to flee, the guards had no option but to shoot.

The alleged poacher died on the site before he could be given any medical attention.

On checking the suspect, the guards recovered a deer carcass and a country-made rifle.

Further investigation into the case is being carried out.