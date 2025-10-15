Guwahati: A suspected poacher was killed in an exchange of fire with forest guards inside Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam during the early hours of Wednesday, officials confirmed.

According to forest authorities, the encounter took place around 2:50 am near Maite Tapu under the Burapahar Range after forest personnel received intelligence inputs about the movement of armed poachers in the area.

“All anti-poaching camps in the range were put on high alert to conduct searches and seal possible escape routes,” an official said.

The incident unfolded when a river patrol team noticed a light source and detected movement in the area. “When asked to stop, the armed poachers opened fire at the forest guards. The team retaliated with controlled fire in self-defence,” the official added.

Following the exchange of fire, additional forest personnel were rushed to the site. During a search operation, the body of one poacher was recovered, while the others managed to flee.

Officials also seized a .303 rifle and a handbag from the spot. The identity of the deceased poacher is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, search and combing operations are continuing to trace the absconding accomplices.

This is the second such encounter this year. On May 28, another suspected poacher was shot dead during a joint operation by forest guards and Assam Police in the Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park.

That incident occurred near the Dhanbari area following intelligence inputs about a potential poacher attack on the Balidubi camp.