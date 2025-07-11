Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a strategic move to strengthen rural livelihoods and drive agricultural innovation, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora held a high-level meeting on Friday at Janata Bhawan with State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) Vice-Chairman Narayan Chandra Barkotoky.

The meeting focused on implementing an ambitious new project titled “Upscaling of Livelihood: Implementation Through Smart Agriculture and Agri-Eco-Tourism.”

This unique initiative, jointly executed by SITA and Assam Agricultural University (AAU), will launch in Borbheta, located in the Kaziranga region of the Bokakhat constituency. The project aims to promote a combination of modern, sustainable farming methods and eco-tourism to increase rural income and create employment opportunities.

Minister Atul Bora highlighted the project’s tremendous potential to transform the local economy. He underlined the importance of timely and well-structured implementation to ensure the project achieves its goals of supporting farmers, improving income levels, and preserving the region’s natural beauty through eco-tourism.

He further noted that the initiative will not only encourage smart agricultural practices but also provide a platform for eco-conscious tourism that leverages Kaziranga’s unique landscape. The fusion of these two sectors is expected to generate new employment avenues, particularly for local youth, and contribute to the overall socio-economic upliftment of the area.

The minister assured full government support for the project’s smooth execution and called for close coordination among all stakeholders. He expressed confidence that the project will become a model for rural development in Assam.

Also present at the meeting was Dr. Ranjan Das, Chief Scientist of Assam Agricultural University, who assured the university’s full cooperation in providing scientific and technical guidance.

With this initiative, Assam takes a confident step toward integrating innovation in agriculture with sustainable tourism, paving the way for a greener, more prosperous rural future.