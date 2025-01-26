Guwahati: Luxmi Tea Company has long been a pioneer in prioritizing the welfare of its workers as a family and ensuring holistic development.

The project offers a mix of lifestyle options with key focus on education, community engagement and employment generation.

The Institutional Zone includes schools, colleges and skill centres, while the Public-Semi Public & Social Infrastructure features art galleries, hospitals, tea convention centre and art theatres.

The Hospitality & Tourism offers luxury hotels, resorts, and wellness centers for relaxation.

The Eco Tourism promotes sustainable travel with agricultural and aquaculture activities in vernacular accommodations.

“Tea tourism offers a range of employment opportunities for the children and youths of tea estates, providing jobs as hospitality staff, guides, drivers, and homestay hosts.

Additionally, the project can create jobs in the medical sector, such as nurses, pharmacists, and other aligned professions, benefiting the youths from both the tea estate and surrounding areas.

Many young, educated individuals will also find employment as teaching and non-teaching staff in the newly developed schools and colleges.

Moreover, as the tourism and hospitality industries grow, local youth will be trained in hospitality, guiding, languages, and customer service, improving their skill sets and opening up new avenues for employment.

This skill development will enable them to access a broad range of career opportunities, creating a brighter future for the entire community,” stated an official of Luxmi Tea.

He also mentioned that the development will not reduce the production capacity of the Lepetkata Tea Estate.

Instead, it will enhance it, ensuring that the workers’ livelihood remains intact and continues to prosper.

The project is designed to foster sustainable growth, providing long-term benefits to the estate and the local population.

Luxmi prioritise employee well-being, care and commitment to worker welfare, community development and sustainable development.

Johan Tanti, a dedicated worker at Lepetkata Tea Estate says, he is filled with optimism for the future.

Having faced limitations in his own life due to a lack of education and skills, Johan is now hopeful for the opportunities his children will have.

His children, inspired by the new possibilities the Tea Tourism Initiative brings, are eager to dream big and pursue careers as skilled professionals in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Amit Karmakar, Boyle Division Sardar is very enthusiastic about this initiative.

He believes that with its focus on education and skill development, this will open doors for the younger generation to achieve their ambitions and contribute to the growing workforce of the future, another worker at Lepetkata, Lakshmi Nayek’s dream for her children to thrive in a better world is set to become a reality, she would like her children to be engaged in the hotel in the hospitality sector with proper skill training and have a good living and earning better than her.

The tea tourism at Lepetkata will change the economic scenario of not just the estate but also the surrounding areas, there will be increase in livelihood and employment for the youths.

The local shops will grow and 80% of the local youths will get employment.

A Model for Success: Makaibari Tea Estate:

Drawing inspiration from the success of Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling, which integrated sustainable practices with tourism to boost the local economy, the Lepetkata Tea Estate aims to follow a similar path.

Makaibari’s focus on community well-being, coupled with its thriving tourism infrastructure, has created new opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment.

The Lepetkata Tea Estate will embrace these same principles, ensuring that the development benefits all members of the community.