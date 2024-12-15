Guwahati: A teacher was apprehended by the police in Morigaon, Assam for allegedly molesting a minor inside the school campus.

The man was identified as Zuahir Hussain, a teacher at a primary school in Morigaon’s Jaluguti.

He was accused by the parents of the student of sexually assaulting a class III student.

The accused was apprehended by locals and the parents after the girl told them about the issue.

He was thrashed by the locals after he was apprehended.

The police were later called in and Hussain was arrested.

Further investigation regarding the issue is being carried out.

The police are also investigating if there are any other incidents who have been molested in the school premises.