Applications are invited for 13 vacant positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistants, Laboratory Assistants and Laboratory Attendants on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Computer)

No. of posts : 3

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 25500/-

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science and Technology/Information

Technology from any recognized University or Institute

OR

Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Technology/MCA from any recognized University/Institute

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Food Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 25500/-

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject with minimum three years of working and maintenance/operation experience of Scientific Instruments in the Laboratory.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Mass Communication Department)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 25500/-

Qualification :

Diploma in Communication/Sound Engineering

Or

MA/Diploma in Mass Communication

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant (Agricultural Science)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 19834/-

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject with minimum two years of working and maintenance experience of sophisticated scientific Instruments in the Laboratory.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant (Food Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 19834/-

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject with minimum two years of working and maintenance experience of sophisticated scientific Instruments in the Laboratory

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant (Anthropology Department)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 19834/-

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject with minimum two years of working and maintenance experience of sophisticated scientific instruments in the Laboratory.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant (Food Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 19834/-

Qualification :

10+2 with Science stream from any recognized Central/State Board.

OR

10th Pass from any recognized Central/State Board with Science as one of the subjects and skill certificate programme in Laboratory Technology.

Name of post : Coach cum Trainer ( Football, Boxing, Shooting and Badminton)

No. of posts : 4 (one for each sport)

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 35000/-

Qualification :

Diploma in Coaching/M.Sc in Sports Coaching Specialize in Concern Discipline SAI (NSNIS)

and any other recognized Indian/Foreign University.

OR

M.P.Ed/B.P.Ed Specialize in Concern Discipline from any recognize NCTE/UGC Indian/Foreign

University

OR

Medal in Olympics/World Championship/Asians Games/Commonwealth Games and World University Games Participants in Olympic games Dronacharya Awardee.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a non-refundable applicable fee of Rs. 200/- through challan/DD in favour of Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh. The applications must reach the Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Itanagar- 791112.

Last date for submission is 30th May, 2025 at 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here