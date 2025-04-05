North Lakhimpur: The public uproar in the Lakhimpur district of Assam over the issue of a wanted accused continues to prevail as the person who had received the gift attacked the Gram Pradhan (village headman) on Friday night.

Chida Das, a wanted person for various theft cases in Panigaon Police Station attacked the village headman Bishnu Kumar Das at his residence in Bochagaon under Panigaon Gaon Panchayat on Friday night and vandalized his belongings.

According to village headman Kumar Das, Chida arrived at his residence with a machete around 7 am in the morning and threatened him for making the gift presentation public.

Kumar Das said that Chida had intimidated him by making the news to the public.

As the headman tried to explain, Chida went on smashing the furniture of the house, damaging a television set, and cutting off the cables of the DTH service, Kumar Das said.

He said that, after receiving information, a team of police from Panigaon Police Station arrived at the village headman’s residence and started an investigation.

But as soon as the police team left, Chida again came to the village headman’s residence and intimidated him with dire consequences. Chida also misbehaved with the village headman’s wife, he added.

Sources said, police arrived for the second time at village headman Bishnu Kumar Das’ residence and escorted him to the Panigaon Police Station to file an FIR. Later the police registered a case against Chida Das for that attack following the complaint of Das.

It may be mentioned that Chida Das, a history-sheeter with multiple theft cases and wanted by the police, received the Rongali Bihu gift from the Chief Minister, intended for eminent persons in society.

As directed by the authorities, the village headman took a photo of the presentation and shared it on social media which became viral attracting widespread reaction and condemnation by the public.

Speaking to the Reporters on Saturday, village headman Bishnu Kumar Das said that the higher authorities had sent the list of the persons which the authority has to present the gift and he had no idea who had prepared it. “Chida Das already had the information of having his name among the recipients of the CM’S Bihu Gift and he had asked me for it. Therefore I presented it to him reluctantly”, said village headman Das.