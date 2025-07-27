Guwahati: The historic 134th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, began on Sunday in Assam’s Kokrajhar, marking a proud moment for the region as it hosted its first official match of the tournament.

The event is being organized across five Indian cities: Kolkata, Shillong, Imphal, Jamshedpur, and Kokrajhar.

Some of the most prominent personalities from the world of football and regional politics graced the opening ceremony in Kokrajhar.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri attended the event, drawing massive applause from fans. Also present were Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, Bhutan’s former Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering, and Minister Urkhao Goura Brahma. Their presence added prestige and a sense of unity to the sporting occasion.

The 2025 IndianOil Durand Cup features 24 participating teams, including Indian Super League (ISL) giants, I-League teams, regional champions, and international teams like the Tribhuvan Army (Nepal) and the Malaysian Army.

The tournament will run from July 23 to August 23, and Kokrajhar is hosting the matches alongside other major cities for the first time.

Though Kokrajhar hosted the opening ceremony, Kolkata hosted the tournament’s first match, where East Bengal FC delivered a powerful 5–0 win against debutant team South United FC.

Five different players scored for East Bengal, Lalchungnunga (12’), Saul Crespo (38’ penalty), Bipin Singh (80’), Dimitrios Diamantakos (88’), and Mahesh Singh (90’), demonstrating their strength and experience. This match set the tone for an exciting month of football.

Kokrajhar’s inclusion as a host city is a significant step forward in promoting sports culture in the Bodoland region of Assam. Local fans, youth, and athletes are thrilled to witness such a high-level tournament in their hometown. Leaders like Pramod Boro emphasized the importance of such events in fostering unity, youth development, and regional pride through football.

Dr. Lotay Tshering, former Prime Minister of Bhutan, praised India’s Northeast for its rich football talent and expressed hope for more cross-border sporting exchanges. Minister Urkhao Goura Brahma said, “Events like this not only promote sport but also peace and friendship in the region.” The presence of these dignitaries highlighted Kokrajhar’s growing prominence on the international map.

Over the coming weeks, fans can expect exciting matches from top clubs like Mohun Bagan Super Giant, NorthEast United FC, Punjab FC, and more. New entrants like ITBP and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will also showcase their skills, especially in matches hosted at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. The group stage will continue until mid-August, followed by knockout rounds leading up to the final on August 23.