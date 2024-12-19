Guwahati: Assistant Professor in the Department of Hindi at Assam’s Tezpur University, Goma Devi Sharma, has been bestowed with the prestigious Devkota-Lu Xun Pragya International Award 2024 by Nepal’s Devkota-Lu Xun Academy.

This esteemed recognition celebrates outstanding contributions to Nepali literature and translation.

Devkota-Lu Xun Academy is a literary and cultural organisation founded in 2011 by a group of writers, critics, translators, artists, researchers, media personnel and cultural activists to foster literary and cultural dialogue between Nepal and China.

The name of the academy is derived from Laxmi Prasad Devkota, known as the Mahakavi of Nepal, and Lu Xun, a famous writer from China.

Sharma has made significant contributions to the development of Indian Nepali literature, which has given rise to World Nepali literature.

The decision for the prestigious award has been made in recognition of and critical appreciation for Sharma’s contribution as a creative writer, ardent researcher, translator (Nepali to Hindi and vice versa) and critic.

Sharma has been engaged in insightful writing and has made an impact on the academic community and beyond. Her work is available in two Indian languages- Hindi and Nepali.

She is also one of the recipients of the Assam government’s Asom Bhasha Gaurav Samman (2021) and the Rashtriya Puraskar (2022) by the Delhi-based Hamro Swabhiman Trust.

Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sharma on receiving the prestigious award.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed confidence that Sharma’s achievement would inspire other faculty members and students to strive for excellence.