Guwahati: A 15-member delegation from the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Sunday to demand the speedy and complete implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord.

During the meeting, which BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and senior state officials also attended, the delegation pressed for the full clause-by-clause implementation of the BTR Accord before 2026.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They further reiterated their longstanding demand to release NDFB founder Ranjan Daimary and all remaining cadres, and to withdraw all pending cases against them.

The ABSU also called for the provincialisation of all schools within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), emphasizing the need to secure permanent jobs for both teaching and non-teaching staff.

State government representatives assured the delegation that they plan to implement all remaining clauses of the Accord within the next six months. Attendees described the discussion as cordial and constructive.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, ABSU warned that they will organize strong democratic protests if the Accord is not implemented fully and sincerely.

The student leaders further urged unity between the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), stating, “If both parties unite, the Bodo community will benefit greatly. But so far, no formal talks have taken place.”

‘Bodoland Speaks’ Event Showcases Culture and Vision

The Bodoland Territorial Region Government held the ‘Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action’ event at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, unveiling several new initiatives and celebrating the region’s cultural heritage and progress.

At the event, officials also launched the BTR Communication Bridge, a new multilingual communication and outreach platform, and introduced “Looking Within: My Reflections,” a book authored by BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro. They also released the Annual Report of the Bodoland Happiness Mission (2024–25), highlighting developmental achievements.

A highlight of the program was the first-ever presentation of the ‘Bodoland Jeevanjora Sadhana Bota – Folk Culture 2025’ award, honoring distinguished individuals from various communities for their lifetime dedication to folk culture, music, and dance. Awardees included:

Adak Modahi (Modahi Kochari folk songs)

Bharat Tudu (Santhali folk music)

Bhuban Moidaly (folk dance)

Bichiram Boro (Bodo community culture)

Dhanjit Sangma (Garo folk dance)

Dailaram Rabha (Rabha folk dance)

Gourimaya Pradhan (Gorkha folk songs)

Lakshmi Devi (Koch Rajbongshi folk dance)

Nilima Modahi (Modahi Kochari folk dance)

Golok Brahma (Bodo folk music)

Sumbhar Baruah (Sarania Kochari folk songs)

Prasad Sarania (Sarania Kochari folk dance)

BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, MLAs, BTC Executive Members, and cultural and literary leaders, including office bearers from the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and other literary bodies, attended the event.