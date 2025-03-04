Guwahati: Tezpur University (TU) has officially opened its admission portal for the 2025-26 academic year, inviting applications for a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

The university will admit students through multiple entrance exams, including the Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE), Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B), and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

In addition, admissions will be based on scores from other national exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED), National Institute of Design (NID) Design Aptitude Test (DAT), Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED), and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Students can also apply based on their performance in the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SLET).

Tezpur University currently offers 80 academic programs across diverse disciplines, including sciences, engineering, humanities, social sciences, and management, in alignment with the provisions of NEP 2020. The university offers multiple entry and exit options where applicable, catering to various academic interests.

Prospective students can find detailed information on the programs, eligibility criteria, and the application process on the official university website: www.tezu.ernet.in/academic/admission2025.

The last date for submitting online applications is April 30, 2025. The Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE) is scheduled for June 6-8, 2025. Dates for other entrance exams will be announced by the respective conducting agencies.