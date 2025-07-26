Guwahati: Tezpur University on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, successfully concluded a week-long workshop focused on reviewing Assamese translations of short science books. These books were published by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR). The workshop was organised at the Department of Linguistics and Language Technology (LLT) in collaboration with the National Translation Mission (NTM), Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru.

The central aim of the workshop was rooted in a deeply relevant academic and social mission. To foster scientific temper and popularise science among young minds, NTM, CIIL Mysuru, in collaboration with CSIR-NIScPR, launched the translation of selected science books and stories into the 21 Indian languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. This workshop was convened to review and finalise the Assamese versions of five such titles with the help of subject and language experts.

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, the Vice Chancellor commended the Department for its commitment to promoting regional language resources and linguistic inclusivity. He highlighted the importance of translation as a bridge to democratise knowledge, especially in a linguistically diverse region like Northeast India.

Other speakers who shared their thoughts on the workshop included Prof. Chandan Kumar Sharma, Dean, School of Humanities & Social Sciences; Prof. Mrinmoy Kumar Sarma, Dean, Research & Development; Dr. Tariq Khan, Officer-in-Charge, NTM, CIIL Mysuru; Dr. Arup Kumar Nath, Head, Department of LLT; and Dr. Amalesh Gope, among others.

A special highlight of the session was the formal release of a significant new book on ethnolinguistics titled Linguistic Anthropology and Ethnolinguistics, co-authored by Dr. Bipasha Patgiri of the Department of LLT, Tezpur University, and Mr. Sushanta Rajkhowa of Assam Down Town University. Published jointly by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology and Tezpur University, the textbook explores the intricate relationship between language, ethnicity, and identity in India’s Northeast — a region renowned for its rich linguistic diversity.

